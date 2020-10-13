The countdown to Qatar 2022 is on! The World Cup Qualifiers are here and we have five matches in store for soccer fans tonight. FIFA has put together an 18-match schedule to determine the teams that will qualify for the 2022 World Cup over the next few months.

On Matchday 2, we have Ecuador facing Uruguay from Estadio Rodrigo in Paz Delgado, Quito. Ecuador lost 1-0 to Argentina last time out in the World Cup qualifiers but they were in good form throughout the match. Meanwhile, Uruguay won 2-1 against Chile in their last match.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Ecuador and Uruguay.

When: Tuesday , October 13

Tuesday Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 TV Channel: exclusively on Fanatiz

exclusively on Fanatiz Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Ecuador possible starting lineup: Alexander Domínguez; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Javier Arreaga, Pervis Estupiñan; Carlos Gruezo, Christian Noboa, Ángel Mena; Gonzalo Plata, Renato Ibarra and Enner Valencia.

Uruguay possible starting lineup: Martín Campaña; Martín Cáceres, Diego Godín, Sebastián Coates, Matías Viña; Nahitan Nández, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brian Rodríguez; Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Suárez (or Maxi Gómez).

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Bolivia vs. Argentina 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Uruguay 5 p.m. ET

Peru vs. Brazil 8 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Colombia 8:30 p.m. ET

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

This game will only be exclusively on PPV and Fanatiz will include 3 months free of the Fanatiz service for users purchasing this match.

This match will be exclusively on Fanatiz, which is available in the US and Puerto Rico.

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ecuador (+185) vs. Uruguay (+165)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

