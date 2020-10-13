The Tennesee Titans will host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In what some have considered the week from hell within the Titans organization, they’ve finally been cleared to play.

The Bills are coming into this game prepared and are on a four-game winning streak with Josh Allen at the helm. He has spread the ball around in the first four games to his receivers who include Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown.

Can Josh Allen do it again to make the Bills 5-0 to start the season? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the NFL action tonight!

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Tuesday, October 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: There have been far too many distractions for this Titans team in the last two weeks. I don’t anticipate they will be ready to play at all while the Bills have been preparing all week, with a few extra days to prepare. I think Buffalo will take it to the Titans tonight.

Bet: Buffalo Bills -3.5

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 51.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

