Mexico will meet Algeria in an International Friendly match from Cars Jeans Stadion in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon.

Mexico has been in great form as of late and Algeria defense has been playing very well, Algeria can put goals on the board so this should be an incredibly exciting friendly match on Tuesday afternoon.

We have an exciting afternoon ahead of us with Mexico and Algeria, find everything you need to stream the action below!

Mexico vs. Algeria

When: Tuesday, October 13

Tuesday, Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Mexico possible starting lineup: Hugo Gonzalez; Jesus Gallardo; Hector Moreno; Cesar Montes; Luis Rodriguez; Edson Alvarez; Jonathan dos Santos; Hector Herrera; Jesus Corona; Rodolfo Pizarro; Raul Jimenez.

Algeria possible starting lineup: Alexandre Oukidja; Reda Halaimia; Aissa Mandi; Mehdi Tahrat; Ramy Bensebaini; Riyad Mahrez; Haris Belkebla; Said Benrahma; Yacine Brahimi; Sofiane Feghouli; Baghdad Bounedjah.

