Teams in the top half of the league in turnover differential clash when the Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills in a special Tuesday NFL game. The Titans (3-0), first in the AFC South, are tied for second in turnover differential at plus-five, while the Bills (4-0), first in the AFC East, are at plus-one. Entering Week 5, Tennessee was second behind the Green Bay Packers with just one turnover on the year. Buffalo, meanwhile, was tied for 14th with five giveaways, including four fumbles.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Titans odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before locking in any Titans vs. Bills picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine’s Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. All-time at SportsLine, Tierney’s NFL picks have returned $3,754 to $100 bettors.

Tierney also has an uncanny feel for these teams: He is 7-1 in his last eight against the spread picks involving Buffalo, including nailing the Bills’ covers in Weeks 3 and 4, and is 15-8 in his last 23 picks involving Tennessee, a combined 22-9 run picking these teams. Anyone who has followed him on those NFL picks is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Titans vs. Bills. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Bills vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -3.5

Titans vs. Bills over-under: 52 points

Titans vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -185, Tennessee +165

BUF: Bills are 1-4 against the spread in their last five October games

TEN: Titans have yet to cover this season

Why the Titans can cover

With wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries both out due to COVID-19, the Titans will need offensive production from other areas, including tight end. A top option is tight end Jonnu Smith. For the season, Smith has 13 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including three explosive plays and eight first-down conversions. He is aiming for his third game in a row with 60 or more receiving yards. Smith is also looking for his third game in a row at home with a touchdown catch.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond also moves to the forefront. In Week 3 at Minnesota, Raymond had a career-high 118 receiving yards. For his career, he has 13 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown. He has converted 10 first downs.

Another pass catching option is tight end Anthony Firkser, who has six catches for 50 yards and four first-down conversions.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has a potent receiving corps, led by Stefon Diggs, who leads the team with 26 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays this season with 70 yards after the catch and 18 first-down conversions. Against Las Vegas, he led the Bills with six catches for 115 yards. In his only career game against the Titans as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he had seven receptions for 103 yards.

Also having a solid year is receiver Cole Beasley, who is second on the team with 18 receptions for 260 yards and one TD. He has five explosive plays and 84 yards after the catch, converting 12 first downs. Last week against the Raiders, Beasley had three catches for 32 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 404 receptions for 4,309 yards and 30 touchdowns.

How to make Bills vs. Titans picks

Tierney is leaning under on the total, and he’s also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick here.

Who wins Bills vs. Titans? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Bills spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the expert who is up over $3,700 on his NFL picks.