Always possessing a flair for the dramatic, Shannon Sharpe pulled off a celebration we’ve never seen on live TV. He brought a live goat into the FS1 studio this morning!

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship and LeBron James his 4th Finals MVP last night.

James was unanimously voted to that spot after averaging roughly 30 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists per game in the Finals. It was probably James’s easiest path to a championship, coming up against a Heat team missing a 20-point scorer in the playoffs.

Also Read: Y’all can do the GOAT debates’: Lakers’ LeBron James on if he has overtaken Michael Jordan in the GOAT talk post 4th NBA title

Shannon Sharpe steals the show with his ‘GOAT’ displays

In the past, Sharpe has worn the goat mask on several occasions in support of GOAT James. Sharpe has been a LeBron stan since his first day on the show.

He’s a vehement defender of The King no matter how or what he does on the court. It’s come full circle for the show now, the first time James has won a championship with the duo holding the stage.

And the highlight of the show today was Shannon Sharpe brining in a live goat, donned in LeBron James’ Lakers jersey. Skip was quick to point out that the goat’s real name was ‘Michael Jordan’

Also Read: ‘Michael Jordan is still the GOAT, not LeBron James’: Skip Bayless weighs in on Lakers star winning 4th NBA Title

The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Champions, so the GOAT King must sit upon his throne today… “GOAT James the GOAT King! Hear ye, hear ye! Come one, come all! Skip, how I look?!” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y5kxchMMOt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 12, 2020

Lil’ Bron aka GOAT/Goat James aka Spanky shakes hands and takes treats from Shannon 🤣@ShannonSharpe: “That’s a real GOAT Skip Bayless!”@RealSkipBayless: “This goat’s real name is Michael.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TKTuS2hxnz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 12, 2020

The Undisputed is a segment that has been a big draw for invited guests. Snoop Dogg was supposed to be at the show this morning. But he couldn’t make it there, possibly still celebrating the Lakers’ win.

Snoop wanted to join us today on Undisputed but I’m not sure he ever went to bed celebrating his Lakers’ championship. BUT HE’S DEFINITELY ON FOR TOMORROW MORNING AT 11 E. I am ready. Don’t miss. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2020

We’re poised to have an amazing offseason in the studio as the GOAT debate will reach a high intensity once again.