T1 have announced the signing of DaZed who will reunite with the former members of the infamous iBUYPOWER squad.

T1 entered Valorant the earliest of all with the signing of brax even before the game was released.

Later Skadoodle was announced as the teams operator player and AZK was also subsequently announced.

The team was completed with food and crashies who made a switch to Valorant from CS:GO.

And nobody suspected a thing — Sam M (@GODaZeD) October 13, 2020

While others were either retired or taking a break, the duo of food and crashies made the switch even though playing full time CS.

The roster had a huge hype around it and during the initial phase made it big.

Later the team began to lose its caliber and losses divided the team apart.

Ska benched himself to widen his agent pool.

While coach fRoD and T1 academy player eeiu stood in for a couple of event.

Achievements of the team were minimal with wins at Twitch Rivals NA and runners up at T1 Invitational.

The team went on to dominate groups at other events but faltered in playoff stages.

After the dismay of results, T1 decided to release food and crashies who later joined Envy in the coming days.

With First Strike Tournament coming, it was expected T1 to make some roster additions.

As we now see DaZed has been signed to the team.

Who is DaZed?

DaZed is a former CS:GO/ CS 1.6 pro player who has competed at the highest level.

He won couple of event in 1.6 events and also made it big in CS:GO.

His career was cut short with the infamous iBUYPOWER vs netcodeguides.com match fixing scandal, where we was banned with couple of others like brax, AZK and steel.

I smell a reunion — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 12, 2020

While Steel continued to nurture talent in NA at the highest level.

While DaZed continued to grind in the lower tier and the Pug scene.

DaZed had made a tweet that something was coming up for him.

The question rolls who will be the next member of the team.

T1 Roster:

Braxton “brax” Pierce

Keven “AZK” Larivière

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Sam “DaZeD” Marine

Daniel “fRoD” Montaner (Coach)