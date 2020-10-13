USATSI



The New Orleans Pelicans have perhaps one of the most attractive coaching vacancies around the league given the potential surrounding this team. Unlike the Rockets and Clippers, this team is still very much a blank slate but has a ton of talent to turn into a playoff contender, especially with first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram and Rookie of the Year runner-up Zion Williamson. Whoever fills that role will have the ability to give this team an identity, and won’t have the same type of pressure on them to win right now that would come with the Rockets and Clippers jobs.

New Orleans has been relatively quiet in its coaching search, but some details have recently emerged as to who the finalists for the position are. NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy is among the finalists and is expected to meet with the team sometime this week, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a surprising announcement, given that Stan’s brother, Jeff Van Gundy, has been the one who has been linked to several coaching jobs over the past few months. Stan, though, has an impressive coaching resume that spans 12 years, most recently a four-year stint with the Detroit Pistons that ended in 2018. He has a career coaching record of 523-384 between the Pistons, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, and he’s made the postseason eight of the 12 years he’s been a head coach, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2009 with Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic.

In addition to Van Gundy being a finalist for the Pelicans job, Wojnarowski reports that Ty Lue will also receive a meeting with New Orleans this week for the position. Lue has been a hot commodity across many coaching searches the past few months, with him being linked to the Rockets and the Clippers. He’s currently an assistant coach on the Clippers staff, and he’s reportedly a “front-runner” to fill Doc Rivers’ shoes in L.A. However, he’s been “gaining significant momentum” for the Rockets’ job as well, and Houston could make him an offer to steal him away from the Clippers.

Now, though, with the Pelicans in the mix, it’s become an incredibly competitive market for Lue, whose last head coaching gig was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Lue won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, and has put together a coaching record of 128-83 over just four years.