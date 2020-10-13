USATSI



Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is considering selling 25 percent of his stake in the franchise, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Henry is currently in talks to merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall Acquisition Corp., which is a company that was includes Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane as co-chairman.

According to the report, if the deal is completed, Beane would completely step away from baseball rather than stay with the Athletics or join the Red Sox ownership group.

During Tuesday’s installment of “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” former Marlins president David Samson weighed in on the Red Sox situation and explained why the franchise won’t be going public.

“This is a perfect opportunity for John Henry to keep control of his team because there’s no way that they’re giving up operations control in this merger,” Samson said. “Then RedBall Acquisition Corp. would actually run that asset. Their performance will be based on the performance of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group assets. The answer is that the Red Sox themselves aren’t going public.”

Samson adds that fans could buy shares of the Red Sox if they desired.