Sam Curran is a complete cricketer: The captain of Chennai Super Kings spoke highly of his 22-year old English all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni soundede relieved and somewhat contended with his team winning an IPL 2020 match after losing two out of their first seven matches.

“Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don’t go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven’t earned it.

“Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting. There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Sam Curran is a complete cricketer…”

Not known to experiment a lot in the IPL, Dhoni surprised one and all when he sent all-rounder Sam Curran to open the batting alongside Faf du Plessis after winning the toss and opting to bat. Having scored 31 (21) with the help of three fours and two sixes, the southpaw provided CSK with a brisk start.

“There are some two-paced balls, some swing and some don’t swing, some get extra bounce. What was needed was good execution of the plans and that was done by the fast bowlers.

“But we used an extra spinner because an Indian batter hasn’t done well for us. That’s why Sam Curran went up and it wasn’t fair on [Narayan] Jagadeesan as well to bat at seven or eight,” Dhoni explained the reason behind promoting Curran in the batting order.

Curran, who also opened the bowling with Deepak Chahar, registered figures of 3-0-18-1 which included drawing first blood in the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (9) in the fourth over. Having done well whilst performing multiple duties for Super Kings this season, Curran earned applause from his captain.

“Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder, he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs. A good left-armer is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman,” Dhoni added.