Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Chargers came in underdogs but currently have the New Orleans Saints on Upset Alert. it’s anybody’s game after one quarter, but the Chargers are ahead 6-3

They have been riding high on the performance of WR Keenan Allen, who has caught two passes for one TD and 29 yards.

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-3; New Orleans 2-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road again Monday and play against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Los Angeles staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Chargers came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, falling 38-31. QB Justin Herbert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 290 yards on 25 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 137.90.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 last week. The Saints’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Latavius Murray, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Alvin Kamara, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Chargers are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Los Angeles is now 1-3 while New Orleans sits at 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. Less enviably, the Saints are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans,, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans,, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 02, 2016 – New Orleans 35 vs. Los Angeles 34

Top Projected Fantasy Players