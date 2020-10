Most NFL teams have only played five games this season, but the playoff picture is starting to take shape. There are five remaining unbeaten teams, but that number will be cut to four on Tuesday night as the Bills and Titans play their delayed game.

On the other side, there are three 0-5 teams jostling for the lead in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. According to our current projections, a total of 19 teams still have at least a 33 percent chance to make the playoffs.

To determine which teams have the best chance of making the playoffs in 2020, we crunched the numbers from the most recent playoff models from two major outlets – ESPN’s FPI and Five Thirty Eight. Each team is ranked in order of their average projected chance to qualify for the playoffs.

32. Jets (0-5)

Playoff percentage: 0.25%

Next game: at. Dolphins

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

31. Jaguars (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 0.4%

Next game: vs Lions

© AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

30. Falcons (0-5)

Playoff percentage: 1.35%

Next game: at Vikings

© Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

29. Bengals (1-3)

Playoff percentage: 2.7%

Next game: at Colts

© AP Photo/Rich Schultz

28. Giants (0-5)

Playoff percentage: 3.5%

Next game: vs. WFT

© AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

27. Chargers (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 5.65%

Next game: BYE

© AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

26. Broncos (1-3)

Playoff percentage: 6.85%

Next game: at Patriots

© AP Photo/Paul Sancya

25. Texans (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 7.6%

Next game: at Titans

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

24. Lions (1-3)

Playoff percentage: 7.65%

Next game: at Jaguars

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

23. Washington (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 17.0%

Next game: at Giants

© AP Photo/Steve Helber

22. Dolphins (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 17.05%

Next game: vs. Jets

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

21. Vikings (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 18.0%

Next game: vs. Falcons

© Abbie Parr/Getty Images

20. 49ers (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 23.65%

Next game: vs. Rams

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

19. Cardinals (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 33.2%

Next game: at Cowboys

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

18. Panthers (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 33.75%

Next game: vs. Bears

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

17. Eagles (1-3-1)

Playoff percentage: 40.85%

Next game: vs. Ravens

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

16. Cowboys (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 41.05%

Next game: vs. Cardinals

© AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

15. Colts (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 48.9%

Next game: vs. Bengals

© AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

14. Patriots (2-2)

Playoff percentage: 51.4%

Next game: vs. Broncos

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

13. Raiders (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 51.65%

Next game: BYE

© AP Photo/Brian Blanco

12. Bears (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 63.9%

Next game: at Panthers

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

11. Buccaneers (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 68.25%

Next game: vs. Packers

© Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

10. Titans (3-0)

Playoff percentage: 71.6%

Next game: vs. Texans

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

9. Saints (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 72.35%

Next game: BYE

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

8. Browns (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 74.7%

Next game: at Steelers

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

7. Rams (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 83.55%

Next game: at 49ers

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

6. Steelers (4-0)

Playoff percentage:83.65%

Next game: vs. Browns

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

5. Bills (4-0)

Playoff percentage: 88.05%

Next game: vs. Chiefs

© AP Photo/John Munson

4. Ravens (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 92.8%

Next game: at Eagles

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

3. Packers (4-0)

Playoff percentage: 95.8%

Next game: at Buccaneers

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2. Seahawks (5-0)

Playoff percentage: 96.05%

Next game: BYE

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

1. Chiefs (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 96.3%

Next game: at Bills

© Rob Carr/Getty Images