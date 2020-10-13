PER Vs BRZ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Brazil announce themselves in the South American qualifiers with a thumping win.

Brazil were quick to establish their intentions in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite being part of a group they are largely envisaged to top without breaking into a step, the country decided to take no risks by naming a full strength playing 11 in its opening encounter against Bolivia.

And the team’s decision to come out hammer and tongs in the qualification round paid off fully. The side dished out an emphatic show of attacking football against Bolivia, a match they dominated from minute one to 90 as they wiped the floor with Bolivia on the day.

The 5-0 routing of their opponents was indicative of the massive gulf in quality between Brazil and their competitors. The team has set the tone of how its qualifiers will unravel, a side assiduously looking to devour its opposition to ensure itself of safe and early passage into the 2020 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

PER Vs BRZ Fantasy Probable Winner

While Peru did manage to accumulate the one point in their 2-2 draw against Paraguay, the team will have no such luck today. Their shambolic defence will be exploited handsomely by Brazil with the Brazilians set to drub them on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Peru

Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Bobadilla

Brazil

Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Match Details

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification Round

Match: Peru Vs Brazil

Date And Time: 14th October, Wednesday- 5:30am IST

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima

Top Goal Scorer

Peru

Brazil

Bygone Encounter

Paraguay Vs Peru: 2-2

Brazil Vs Bolivia: 5-0

Goal-Keeper

We begin our set of picks with the selection of Peru’s Pedro Gallese. Despite letting in two goals, the Peru goal-keeper was still hailed for his performance with his resillinace in the face of adversity being lauded on the day as he withstood an onslaught to pull off a draw for his side.

Defenders

The cleansheet Brazil registered against Bolivia showed that this side is just as well versed in defence as it is in attack. The defence might have gone about its task quietly but its performance certainly wasn’t lowkey with the backline ingraining in place all the nitty gritties requisite to accrue a cleansheet.

Along with the cleansheet, CB Marquinhos had a goal as well to his name to make him the first pick from the side. Renan Lodi and Thiago Silva link up with him with the side looking extremely likely to register a second cleansheet on the bounce.

Midfielders

Philippe Coutinho scored one of his side’s five goals the last time around to see him become the first pick from Brazil for us. Joining up with him is CDM Casemiro, someone capable of not only occulting attacking plays but skittling sides with his ability to turnover possession as well.

Peru’s set of picks on the other hand begin with the selection of Andre Carrillo. The side’s saviour the last time around, he came good in the second half of the fixture, scoring both of his side’s goals to rescue a point for the team.

Our other two picks from the country are more traditionally defensive minded names. In Pedro Aquino and Renato Tapia, the side has two players who can clobber attacks as they move in tandem to make life tiresome for the opposition.

Strikers

The two goals Roberto Firmino scored against Bolivia were just what he needed at the moment. In the midst of one of his worst periods in his career, he managed to forage goals which have been largely amiss for him at Liverpool.

Neymar’s shenanigans accounted to little the last time around but Peru’s torrid defence is exactly one against which he can end up filling his shoes.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Neymar’s ability to explode sees him be our captain while Coutinho is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Gallese, Marquinhos, Lodi, Silva, Carrillo, Casemiro, Aquino, Coutinho, Tapia, Neymar, Roberto

