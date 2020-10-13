Rajon Rondo believes no one can stop him and LeBron James on the same team in a 7 game series

With the ever changing landscape of the NBA, it is quite normal seeing players moving from one team to another in a matter of months.

However, if someone was told in 2009 that Rajon Rondo would team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers in a decade, it would be quite unfathomable.

Well that is exactly what happened as the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship against the Miami Heat with Rajon Rondo playing a pivotal role on the team, alongside LeBron James.

Rondo says him and LeBron on the same team is quite an unbeatable duo.

In his postgame interview, Rondo was asked what he felt about teaming up with James in Los Angeles and Rondo delved deep into his decision to join forces with the now 4x champion.

Following the 2017 Finals loss LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers suffered at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, Rondo had already set his mind to teaming with the King.

Rondo said, “If I was able to get a guy like LeBron, there is no way there is going to be a team that beats us four times before we beat them four times.”

LeBron and Rajon Rondo’s relationship

The now 2x champion, Rajon Rondo became the first player in NBA history to win a title with both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo’s Celtics had many postseason clashes with LeBron James and his Cavs/Miami Heat teams with both edging each other out multiple times.

It was reported that James and the entirety of the late 2000s Boston Celtics had a feud however, James has won a title with Ray Allen in 2013, and now, one with Rondo.