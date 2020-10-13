New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill and nobody knows why.

Seriously, why does Payton keep trying to force plays with Hill when he has a pretty good quarterback under center? Also, these plays with Hill seem to rob the offense of any momentum.

The Saints used Hill at QB two different times early in the first half against the Chargers on Monday night and all three plays were dreadful. He also failed to catch a pass from Brees.

First Hill threw an incomplete pass on the Saints’ second drive of the game. Then on the very next play Brees tried to hit Hill with a pass but it went incomplete. On the next drive Hill got in shotgun formation again on 3rd and 3 and tried to run for a first down but only picked up one yard.

NFL Twitter is so over Payton’s love of Hill: