NFL Crucial Catch is something we see written across end-zones and on jerseys every week. But, what does “Crucial Catch” mean and why are players wearing tie dye?

Teamed up with my feathered friend @BlitzTheSeahawk for the @NFL Crucial Catch Campaign for cancer awareness. Design was created featuring the colors of the CC ribbon fading through this all white pair. pic.twitter.com/NATwqjW1qz — Brad Torf (@AstrotorfCustom) October 12, 2020

What is NFL Crucial Catch and the Tie Dye Look?

Crucial Catch is a partnership between the NFL and the American Cancer Society established in 2009. The program raises awareness and creates efforts to “catch” cancer in its early stages.

Every Oct., the NFL & ACS celebrate #CrucialCatch Month. Crucial Catch promotes #healthequity & addresses cancer early detection disparities through community-based programs that increase access to necessary #cancerscreenings. https://t.co/fpIkBk7Uvu pic.twitter.com/Uny4VxTWkt — ACS – Nebraska (@acsnebraska) October 11, 2020

Since its conception, the program raised more than $22 million to advocate for the cause. NFL teams play in Crucial Catch games throughout October.

Further, the Crucial Catch campaign also addresses the inequality in treatment and care for cancer in underserved communities. Additionally, the campaign has helped over 1 million people with early screenings, education, and funding.

Moreover, the campaign allows for people everywhere to donate to help the cause. Donations can be made here.

NFL players will bring attention to the Crucial Catch campaign by wearing any sort of gear that follows the general tie dye pattern. End-zones and fields are also marked with the same color scheme. Merchandise in the tie dye scheme is also available for sale and all profits go towards the campaign.

Crucial Catch During COVID-19

To add on, the Crucial Catch campaign will be critical due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, routine screening processes for cancer detection have dropped somewhere between 86 and 94%.

However, the Crucial Catch program is allocating resources to assist in safe cancer screening sessions in the communities which need it the most.

To quote Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society:

“For the last 12 years, the American Cancer Society and the NFL have together been focused on providing resources and assistance to help ensure that more Americans have access to critical cancer screenings. Having the support and partnership of the NFL and its fans through Crucial Catch will undoubtedly lead to more lives saved.”

The NFL’s Crucial Catch is instrumental in saving lives and the work it has done has incredibly benefitted communities. Crucial Catch games will continue through about week 6, and now you know why the tie dye scheme is everywhere on an NFL field.

