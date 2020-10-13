MS Dhoni six: The captain of Chennai Super Kings hit a gargantuan six to become a source of amazement for one and all.

During the 29th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an impact-generating cameo in the business of the first innings.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 16th over, Dhoni shared a brisk 32-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the penultimate over when Dhoni rewound the clock to hit a fuller delivery by T. Natarajan over long-on for a gargantuan 102m six. Dhoni, who got out on the next delivery, ended up scoring 21 (13) with the help of two fours and a six.

Apart from Dhoni, Jadeja’s 10-ball 25* comprising of three fours and a six played a crucial role in CSK scoring a competitive 167/6 in 20 overs after Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat.

Earlier, Super Kings’ unusual move of opening the batting with all-rounder Sam Curran reaped fruits as the 22-year old player scored 31 (21) with the help of three fours and two sixes in his second IPL 2020 match as an opening batsman.

It was an 81-run partnership between Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41) which got Super Kings going in the middle. For Sunrisers, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked a couple of wickets each.

MS Dhoni six vs SRH

How Twitterati reacted:

Well done da @Natarajan_91 👏👏 . Great moment for you.🔥🔥 https://t.co/pJz2gkwXqK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 13, 2020

This six was I waited for the last 3 weeks, thank you Dhoni. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2020

