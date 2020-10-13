During Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers (ATL 5, LAD 1), Braves outfielder Adam Duvall left the game in the top of the second inning with an apparent injury following his swing.

On Tuesday, the Braves announced that Duvall had suffered a strained left oblique muscle, and Johan Camargo would take his place on Atlanta’s NLCS roster.

With the move now official, Duvall will be in ineligible for the World Series roster should Atlanta advance. Duvall suffered the injury while swinging at a pitch from Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

“He popped that thing pretty good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “I hate it for him, and with the year he’s had and the work he puts into it and then to have that happen, I hate that for him.”

Duvall, 32, finished the regular season with 16 home runs (tied for third most in the NL), but he had not managed to match his offensive power during the playoffs. Through six games in the postseason, Duvall had gone 2-for-20 with 11 strikeouts. He hit one home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series against the Reds.

Camargo, a switch-hitter, is a versatile player for Atlanta. The 26-year-old hit just .200/.244/.367 in 35 games during the regular season, but he has played games at right field, left field and all four infield positions since the beginning of the 2019 season. Camargo played for the Braves in the 2018 NLDS vs. the Dodgers, but finished the four-game series hitless.

Snitker had previously said the plan for the Braves outfield for most, if not all of the games the rest of the postseason, was going to be Duvall in left field, Ronald Acuna Jr. in center and Nick Markakis in right. The loss of Duvall for the Braves hurts their outfield depth. Austin Riley and Cristian Pache (who replaced Duvall in Game 1) are options to help fill in at left, but neither will match Duvall’s defense. Another option would be to make Pablo Sandoval the club’s designated hitter and move Marcell Ozuna to left.

For Game 2 on Tuesday, Snitker has decided to go with Acuna in right, Markakis in left and Pache in center.

The Braves and Dodgers will resume their NLCS matchup Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled start due to back spasms, and rookie Tony Gonsolin will start Game 2 instead. He’ll face Braves starter and fellow rookie Ian Anderson.