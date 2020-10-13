Michael Thomas seemed to feel wronged on Tuesday evening when he sounded off on Twitter after reportedly serving a one-game suspension in Week 5 for punching a teammate.

After missing three weeks with an ankle injury, Thomas had the potential to make his return for Monday night when the New Orleans Saints played the Los Angeles Chargers. But he was ruled out after the altercation with teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in practice Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thomas shared more information on his absence from the game, which the Saints won, 30-27, in overtime. His tweets seemed to be an attempt to set the record straight, though he didn’t really confirm or deny the reports about his suspension.

It’s not exactly illuminating, but perhaps it provides some additional context for why he was out on Monday.