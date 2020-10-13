Monday night’s Chargers-Saints game got a little crazy down the stretch with New Orleans tying the game late and then living to see overtime after Los Angeles’ kicker doinked a would-be game-winner off the goal post as time expired.

Once in overtime, the Saints kicked a field goal on their first possession and needed their defense to wrap things up for them to get the win.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore then did just that on a fourth down play when he pulled off an incredible tackle of Mike Williams right before the first-down marker.

Check out this perfect tackle by Lattimore, who had gotten beaten by Williams on a big play before the failed field goal at the end of regulation:

The slo-mo replay here is even better:

Lattimore was NOT letting Williams get that first down.

