Monday night’s Chargers-Saints game got a little crazy down the stretch with New Orleans tying the game late and then living to see overtime after Los Angeles’ kicker doinked a would-be game-winner off the goal post as time expired.
Once in overtime, the Saints kicked a field goal on their first possession and needed their defense to wrap things up for them to get the win.
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore then did just that on a fourth down play when he pulled off an incredible tackle of Mike Williams right before the first-down marker.
Check out this perfect tackle by Lattimore, who had gotten beaten by Williams on a big play before the failed field goal at the end of regulation:
The slo-mo replay here is even better:
Lattimore was NOT letting Williams get that first down.
NFL fans loved it: