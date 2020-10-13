While speaking to Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman on First Take, Magic Johnson voiced a recruitment pitch for breakout MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The Lakers have tied the Celtics with their 17th championship. They will look to run up a lead in the seasons to come over their arch-rivals.

Crucial to that would be planning a future without LeBron at his peak, now that he’s turned 35 and will be 36 when next season starts. Magic Johnson wants AD to keep the Lakers in position for 5-6 championships during his time in LA.

Magic Johnson’s recruiting pitch for Luka Doncic during championship celebration

During his appearance on First Take last morning, Magic Johnson was pressed about the prospect of bringing Luka to LA. He initially tried to dodge the question from Max.

But when Kellerman reiterated his question about the Lakers’ future, Johnson got all excited over the topic. In his typical boisterous fashion, the 5-time champion beckoned Luka to come over to the Lakers.

1. Lakers

2. Warriors

3. Nuggets

4. Clippers@MagicJohnson gives his early Western Conference power rankings for next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/gsqQPzPfCk — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2020

Always a Laker at heart, Magic Johnson has been over the moon during the playoffs. LeBron has been at his scintillating best. Anthony Davis, whom he recruited to come to LA, emerged with an enhanced reputation.

Davis was the top scorer in the playoffs this year with 580 points.

The Lakers will be prohibitive favorites even next year now that everyone knows LeBron isn’t slowing down so fast. Anthony Davis isn’t even in a traditional players’ peak yet.

This Lakers team has already identified weaknesses in the roster (mostly shooting related). One can expect them to recruit shooters to the roster soon, making them even tougher to beat.