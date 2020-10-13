After three months inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, LeBron James finally got to return home and celebrate his latest championship triumph with his family in California.

On Instagram, James shared a photo of his first meal outside of the bubble – a delicious-looking pizza – along with a clip of his bed with the caption “oh I’ve missed you!” James also revealed an incredible early birthday gift to his daughter Zhuri, who will turn six years old later this month.

Outside of James’ palatial home is an amazing miniature recreation of their house to serve as a playhouse for Zhuri. The mini house includes a couch, a tiny dining area, and even a kitchen.

.@KingJames‘ daughter Zhuri got her own mini house as a birthday gift. She had to clean the floors after LeBron walked in with his shoes on 😂 pic.twitter.com/4t46nda0cK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2020

