All jokes aside about how Los Angeles Chargers fans don’t exactly pack their home stadium during non-2020 times, there are plenty of heartbroken Bolts die-hards out there.

And after they’ve seen yet another crushing loss on Monday night, you’ve got to feel for them and a team that could have very different fortunes if they didn’t lose so many close games.

An incredible Marshon Lattimore tackle won Monday’s game for the New Orleans Saints 30-27 after the Chargers were up by as much as 17. That’s the second straight week in which Los Angeles blew that big of a lead.

Which brings us to this stat about the last couple of years:

That’s so awful. A made field goal here, a pass completed there, a tackle not missed here … and the Chargers would be so much better.

Also, this stat is rough:

And this:

Not exactly the history you want to be making.