Justin Herbert has enjoyed a historic start to his NFL career, throwing for 931 yards in his first three starts under center for the Chargers, which is good for second-most in league history. What makes this beginning to his career that much more impressive is the quarterbacks that he’s been tasked with going toe-to-toe with on a weekly basis. Out of the gate, Herbert has been asked to do something that no other young quarterback has needed to do in NFL history: face three different Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks.

When the Chargers and Saints take the field at the Superdome on Monday night and set the stage for a showdown between Herbert and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, that will mark the third former Super Bowl MVP quarterback that the No. 6 overall pick has faced in his first four starts, which has never been done before.

Just last week, Herbert duked it out with arguably the greatest quarterback to ever lace them up in Tom Brady, and the two quarterbacks combined for 659 yards through the air. That Week 4 loss was the best game of Herbert’s young career, completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception to give him a 137.9 passer-rating. That performance not only put him on the map as a potential up-and-coming star in this league, but it clearly opened the eyes of the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady, who went of out of his way to shake Herbert’s hand following that Week 4 thriller in Tampa.

While the game has certainly changed from when Brady and Brees first stepped into the starting role for their respective clubs, Herbert has put up flashier numbers than those two legends to begin his career. Over his first three starts, Herbert has a higher yardage total and completion percentage, has thrown for more touchdowns, and has a higher passer-rating than both Brady and Brees in their first three starts. Herbert also has a higher completion percentage and higher yardage total than Patrick Mahomes over his first three starts. Needless to say, he’s in good company and off to a legendary start.

What Herbert is still searching for, however, is that first win of his NFL career. That’s been the biggest contract when looking at the young Chargers quarterback and comparing him to these legends. In the first three starts of their career, Brady, Brees and Mahomes have a combined record of 8-1. Herbert is 0-3. He’ll look to change that fortune and get himself into the win column as he makes history facing yet another quarterback that has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and earned MVP honors.

One last thing: this record has the chance to increase to four different Super Bowl MVPs in Herbert’s first five starts if Sam Darnold is unable to play for the Jets in Week 6. That would then thrust Joe Flacco (MVP of Super Bowl XLVII) under center.