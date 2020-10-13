Getty Images



The New York Giants are going to be without one of their better defensive players for the foreseeable future. Tests confirmed that linebacker Lorenzo Carter suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during New York’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The team says that Carter will undergo surgery within the next few days to repair the injury.

Carter went down with the Achilles injury with 11:23 to play in the first quarter in the Giants’ 37-34 loss at AT&T Stadium in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. The 24-year-old was then carted off the field and, following these results confirming his fate, he’ll now begin the road to recovery.

The third-year linebacker out of Georgia has blossomed into one of New York’s better pass rushers, totaling one sack, four quarterback hits and 15 tackles through five games this season. In 15 games played in 2019, Carter totaled four sacks, 13 quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss.

That type of production will be difficult for New York to recreate. In his absence Sunday, the Giants sent out Markus Golden, who recorded a team-high 10 sacks in 2019. He could slot back into the starting rotation along with fellow outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who has two sacks and 17 tackles. 2019 third-round pick Oshane Ximines is on injured reserve.

This game certainly had its fair share of injuries as not only did the Giants lose Carter, but the Dallas Cowboys also saw star quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.