A new Genshin Impact glitch revealed by a player near Stormbearer Point brings a whole new region to light & hints at big future additions.

Bugs, glitches and easter eggs are common to all new games. It’s also common for players to go around looking for them. However, usually, the community doesn’t make a very big deal of them. Things are different however for Genshin Impact, a game so popular that it is giving Among Us a run for its money.

The hype about miHoYo‘s new gacha action RPG has been unmatched recently. And in this storm of hype, as millions play the game all over the world, some very surprising secrets are being discovered by a lucky few.

The Island beyond Stormbearer Point!

The Ocean beyond Stormbearer Point, north of Teyvat seems pretty blank and boring on the map. However, one curious player decided to go to the extreme edge of the clip by the ocean and jump down. What happened next shocked us out of our senses! The player had picked Kaeya as his character of choice.

So, he used his wind glider to fly and break his fall as he jumped. Then, slowly by opening and closing the wings he lowered himself to what looked like solid stone. However, as the player went further down and close to a crevice, a gap opened up!

Kaeya went inside the gap, knee-deep in ocean water and headed in a direction that seemed directly under Teyvat’s current map. But, as he went further into the crevice, he came out on the other side to a huge sprawling desert!

Then, the player ran into the desert along the cliff’s side and head for a mound. As he scaled and went beneath the mound, on passing a waterbody, he was on a whole new Island!

You can have a look at the video here to figure out the glitch better.

What does this glitch in Genshin Impact mean?

In the aftermath of this post, which was put up on the game’s subreddit, there were heated debates among fans about the possible hints from the glitch. There were many disagreements. But almost all seemed to agree that several new elemental cities are likely to come to the game. The prediction makes a lot of sense. That’s because, at present, there are 7 elements and 7 types of Gods, but only 2 cities for 2 of them.

Also, miHoYo has already revealed news of a new region coming to the game in December. So, the theory that the secret Island & the desert are actually incomplete regions that slipped into the current map does make a lot of sense.

Now, most of this is just unofficial speculation of course. The devs have not said anything about this so far. Also, though there are 7 gods or elements, that does not mean 5 more cities will come to the game.

However, Genshin will get at least 1 or 2 in the future. This much is certain. Till then, follow the steps above and explore the glitch and its cool new Island. Good Luck!

