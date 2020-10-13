You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 6 of fantasy football in 2020.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

Are you one of the quarterback-needy folks who will be putting in a free-agent bid on Andy Dalton? Let’s dive in on some names who you could consider keeping or dropping:

1. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Keep an eye on Davante Adams’ availability after the Packers’ bye. If he’s back, I’d consider dropping Valdes-Scantling. It feels like Robert Tonyan will be second in line behind Adams for targets in this offense, and there are some receivers on waivers who I’d rather have than him.

VERDICT: Drop him

2. WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

I had hoped his 15 catches through the first two weeks of the season would be a sign that he could be the No. 3 option behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. But with Jones out, he’s done next to nothing.

VERDICT: Drop him

3. WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

I said to keep him last week. After seeing what happened last week, I’ve very much changed my mind.

VERDICT: Drop him

4. RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

Consider this a collective opinion for all RBs next in line for carries: keep them all. We’ve seen what happens when a star goes down (Christian McCaffrey) and the back-up takes over (Mike Davis).

VERDICT: Keep him

5. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

So much for all that hype after his explosive first week. Jordan Wilkins is the clear heir to carries behind Jonathan Taylor, and Hines isn’t doing much work in the passing game.

VERDICT: Drop him

6. WR Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

He was a dud on Monday night with Michael Thomas out, and Emmanuel Sanders had a second straight big game. Assuming Thomas is back next week, it’s safe to let him go.

VERDICT: Drop him

7. QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

I would completely understand if you dropped him, but the only thing I can hold out hope for with him is the fact that Julio Jones will be back soon. So maybe you wait.

VERDICT: Keep him