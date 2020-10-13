DOTA 2 TOURNAMENTS: Cyber Legacy eliminates Extremum from ESL One Germany. The first team to leave the ESL One Germany will be Extremum. They lost to Cyber Legacy 2-1 in R3 Group Stage of ESL One Germany. Below, you can find details of the exciting action & the latest details from ESL One Germany.

After losing their 3rd series in the tournament, Extremum is the first team to be eliminated from ESL One Germany. They lost their first two series straight to Alliance & 5men. Both teams faced elimination tonight and sadly, extremum did not make it over the line.

Unfortunately this means it’s the end of the road for Extremum at #ESLOne Germany Online 2020. Ggwp to them. Next series coming up! 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/CfFFa2F3Zi — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 13, 2020

Despite winning the first game tonight against Cyber Legacy, they were unable to win the series. The second game was a close affair. However, with some smart decision making in team fight, Cyber Legacy managed to claim the victory.

The third game was a spectacle with some hardcore fighting between two mega-carries. In the end, Extremum brought out the big guns with a divine-rapier on the Medusa. Even that did not help Extremum win. Cyber Legacy was quick to react and relieved Medusa of the Rapier, claiming it for themselves.

GGWP!@cyblegacy manages to shut this game 3 down with Doom yoinking Medusas rapier! 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/kHaVB4rYla — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 13, 2020

With this defeat, Cyber Legacy is the first team to be eliminated from ESL One Germany. Both teams had to win tonight, but Cyber Legacy outplayed Extremum & Extremum did not go down without a fight. Fans will surely enjoy this amazing game filled with intense team fights.

DOOM GOT DOOMED 😫 comeback fight by Extremum! LIVE RN! 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/nymxmwfQPt — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 13, 2020

However, a few comebacks weren’t enough for Extremum. They will be the first team leaving ESL One Germany 2020.