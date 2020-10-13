The Dodgers have announced that NLCS Game 2 starter Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from the lineup due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will get the start against the Braves instead.

The left-hander made 10 regular-season starts, amassing a 2.16 ERA and a 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He checked in with nearly six innings per start. He started a game in both the Wild Card and Division Series, completing 14 innings and allowing nine hits, three runs, and two walks. He also struck out 19 batters.

