Dignitas have announced the signing of H4RR3 from Nordavind, which will be the first hand experience of the tier 1 scene for the Norwegian Rifler.

The 23 year old has joined DIG on a permanent basis and will fill the empty slots left by the benching of Xizt and GeT_RiGhT.

The Swede duo were benched after a string of poor performances and also failing to qualify for RMR tournaments.

Thank you @Nordavindgg for allowing us to work with another great talent you helped create! We’ll take good care of him! — Dignitas (@dignitas) October 12, 2020

H4RR3 has previously played with the Hallzerk, when the latter was at Nordavind for nearly a year.

They were part of the same roster that won the LOOT.BET Beach Cup and also a runners up finish at Telia Fall League.

H4RR3 stated in his statement that he is excited to play along side the legends of f0rest and friberg.

Excited, proud and motivated to become great with @dignitas Thank you for the chance and lets #DIGWIN https://t.co/7YAMgBY7ih — HARRE (@H4RR3cs) October 12, 2020

And he is also excited to reunite with his former teammate hallzerk.

He also wants to prove to his peers and critics that he belongs in the top flight of CS:GO.

The DIG roster and management shuffle have been in full spree, started with the benching Xizt and GeT_RiGhT.

Later Fifflaren stepped down from coaching to a management position as VP of esports.

vENdetta took over as the head coach and friberg was announced as the new IGL of the team.

It is also highly speculated Swedish player HEAP will complete the line up.

DIG will return into action at Flashpoint 2 which scheduled to start from November 9.

DIG’s Roster:

Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg

Adam “⁠friberg⁠” Friberg

Håkon “⁠hallzerk⁠” Fjærli

Haris “⁠H4RR3⁠” Hadzic

Halvor “⁠vENdetta⁠” Gulestøl (coach)

Richard “⁠Xizt⁠” Landström (benched)

Christopher “⁠GeT_RiGhT⁠” Alesund (benched)

