Did Cristiano Ronaldo test positive for COVID-19? Portugal FA confirms Ronaldo has been detected with the virus.

Portuguese FA has confirmed that their captain and 35-year-old footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been found positive with COVID-19.

It was also revealed by the Portuguese FA that he was found asymptomatic and following the COVID guidelines, he has been quarantined accordingly.

A statement from the Portugal FA read: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“(He) is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,

“All with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.” the statement read.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, per Portuguese Football Federation pic.twitter.com/JPklPZgDdc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2020

COVID-19 cases heightened in International break

Before the start of the international break, few players from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A were detected positive with the virus.

But the international break was continued and unfortunately, the number of cases during this window has risen immensely.

The likes of Stuart Armstrong, Odsonne Edouard, Milan Skriniar, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie, Naby Keita and more have had to go into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldo last played with Spain and France during the current international break. Probably, the COVID-19 precautions will be escalated in both France and Spain’s camp.