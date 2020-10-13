DC vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 30th match of IPL 2020.

The 30th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai tomorrow.

Having won five out of their seven matches so far, Capitals are comfortably placed at the second position on the points table. However, their ever-increasing list of injured players has it in it to hamper their progress this season.

Royals, on the other hand, are at the sixth position on the back of winnings three and losing four out of their seven matches. After losing four consecutive matches, RR are expected to be high on confidence given how Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag’s partnership powered them to a 5-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While Delhi hold the upper hand against Rajasthan, the latter would be keen to register their second consecutive victory especially in the absence of opposition wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

DC vs RR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by DC: 10

Matches won by RR: 11

Matched played in India: 18 (DC 8, RR 10)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (DC 1, RR 1)

DC average score against RR: 151

RR average score against DC: 155

Most runs for DC: 225 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for RR: 135 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for DC: 5 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for RR: 5 (Shreyas Gopal)

Most catches for DC: 4 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for RR: 5 (Steven Smith)

The last time Capitals and Royals locked horns against each other was as recent as last week in Sharjah when Capitals had registered a comprehensive 46-run victory. Chasing a 185-run target, RR were bundled out for 138/10 in 19.4 overs.