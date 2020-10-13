DC vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – 14 October 2020 (Dubai). The Delhi Capitals would like to pounce back after their last defeat whereas the Royals would like to maintain their winning momentum.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals have played really well in the tournament and have just lost two of their seven games in the tournament so far. However, the injury of Rishabh Pant has been a big blow for the side as it does hamper with the team combination. The team will expect a lot from Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis to give them some aggressive ending in the death overs whereas the bowling looks really stable and it is not a concern for them.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, made a brilliant comeback in the last game and kept their hopes pretty much alive in the tournament. Rahul Tewatia again showed his class whereas Riyan Parag also announced his arrival in form. If the top batsmen of this team can fire in this game then Rajasthan can certainly get yet another win in their kitty.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 179.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 12; Batting 1st Won: 10; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Buttler has just scored a single half-century in the tournament but in the absence of Rishabh Pant, he is the best available option in this category. He is a world-class player and can be very lethal on this day.

DC vs RR Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer is the most reliable batsmen of the side and is a class player. He is scoring at an average of 40.83 whereas Prithvi failed in the failed game but he is hitting the ball really well as an opener. Both of them are really aggressive players in this format.

Steve Smith (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith scored two half-centuries in the first couple of games of the tournament and is now on a poor run of 5 games but he is still a class player.

DC vs RR Team All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia (Price 8.5) and Ben Stokes (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia is a superstar and proved his quality yet again in the last game against the Sunrisers, he cannot be dropped whereas Stokes is a world-class player and he opened the batting in the last game. Both of them are really important players of this side.

Marcus Stoinis (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis has been scoring at an average of 35 whereas his S/R has been 175. He has picked six wickets in his bowling as well and is the best option in this category.

DC vs RR Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada has been bowling brilliantly so far in this season of IPL and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked 17 wickets so far whereas Nortje has also bowled fantastically and has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both the African pacers are in a brilliant form.

Jofra Archer (Price 9) and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been spitting fire at the moment and has picked nine wickets in the tournament so far whereas Tyagi is a youngster and has picked three wickets in three games so far. Both of them are bowling really well for the side.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shreyas Iyer and Joss Buttler

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.