The NFL world was stunned on Sunday when Dak Prescott went down with a serious ankle injury against the Giants. During a third quarter scramble, Prescott suffered a gruesome-looking injury when his right ankle got caught beneath a defender and the turf.

Prescott appeared to be in a lot of pain and was in tears as he was carted off the field in Dallas. He was taken to the hospital before the game ended, and the injury has put the remainder of Prescott’s season (and possibly beyond) in doubt.

Watching it all play out was difficult, especially considering Prescott is one of the most talented and respected players in the league. As the quarterback was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, a number of current and former players around the NFL sent out their thoughts and well-wishes.

Another unfortunate layer of the Prescott injury is the fact that he’s playing this season on a one-year franchise tag tender. Prescott and the Cowboys were engaged in a lengthy negotiation process this offseason but the two sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal before the summer deadline.

Not only does the injury put the remainder of Prescott’s season in jeopardy, it also puts his big payday in jeopardy as well.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is now the Giants offensive coordinator, and he came out to check on Prescott before he was carted off the field.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott under center and would be first in line be the Cowboys’ starter for the rest of this season.