PSA: you should never use social media to rip a player, whether it’s due to fantasy football or a bad play they made or whatever. Just don’t do it!

In this case, harassment from Dallas Cowboys fans was aimed at the wrong player, and a retired one at that.

Die-hards have been going after Rashad Jennings for the play that led to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a horrific ankle injury. The problem? He retired from the NFL in 2016 after three years with the Giants … and he played running back.

But because he wore No. 23 — like Logan Ryan, who was the cornerback involved in the play and who had a classy response to the incident — he’s been getting all kinds of hate-tweets sent his way:

Those are the ones we could print. Part of the issue? A writer actually posted a story accidentally listing Jennings as the tackler, and he apologized:

Mistakes happen. But harassing an athlete online because of a play? Nope.