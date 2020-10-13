The 2020 NFL season is only five weeks old, but a few fanbases are already looking forward to next year as their teams continue to struggle. The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be one of the most coveted in years, as top QB prospect Trevor Lawrence is expected to leave Clemson for the NFL after his season concludes. Tanking for Trevor will be a major storyline as the year progresses, but which team is currently in the lead? The current 2021 Draft order is below.

The Jets, Jaguars and Dolphins all currently own two first-round selections, while the Seahawks, Rams and Texans have none.

The first 18 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft will be determined by record. The remaining spots will be determined by the outcome of the playoffs. The first tiebreaker for teams with matching records is strength of schedule in reverse order.

All current draft positions via Tankathon.

1. Giants (0-5)

Strength of schedule: .551

2. Falcons (0-5)

Strength of schedule: .571

3. Jets (0-5)

Strength of schedule: .613

4. Chargers (1-4)

Strength of schedule: .467

5. Washington Football Team (1-4)

Strength of schedule: .494

6. Jaguars (1-4)

Strength of schedule: .555

7. Vikings (1-4)

Strength of schedule: .568

8. Dolphins via Texans (1-4)

Strength of schedule: .604

9. Lions (1-3)

Strength of schedule: .513

10. Broncos (1-3)

Strength of schedule: .533

11. Eagles (1-3-1)

Strength of schedule: .519

12. Bengals (1-3-1)

Strength of schedule: (.520)

13. Dolphins (2-3)

Strength of schedule: .500

14. 49ers (2-3)

Strength of schedule: .565

15. Patriots (2-2)

Strength of schedule: .519

16. Panthers (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .455

17. Buccaneers (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .455

18. Colts (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .500

19. Cowboys (2-3)

Strength of schedule: .424

20. Saints (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .448

21. Raiders (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .474

22. Cardinals (3-2)

Strength of schedule: .500

23. Chiefs (4-1)

Strength of schedule: .421

24. Browns (4-1)

Strength of schedule: .454

25. Bears (4-1)

Strength of schedule: .446

26. Ravens (4-1)

Strength of schedule: .500

27. Jaguars via Rams (4-1)

Strength of schedule: .506

28. Titans (3-0)

Strength of schedule: .513

29. Packers (4-0)

Strength of schedule: .428

30. Steelers (4-0)

Strength of schedule: .480

31. Bills (4-0)

Strength of schedule: .514

32. Jets via Seahawks (5-0)

Strength of schedule: .404

