The 2020 NFL season is only five weeks old, but a few fanbases are already looking forward to next year as their teams continue to struggle. The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be one of the most coveted in years, as top QB prospect Trevor Lawrence is expected to leave Clemson for the NFL after his season concludes. Tanking for Trevor will be a major storyline as the year progresses, but which team is currently in the lead? The current 2021 Draft order is below.
The Jets, Jaguars and Dolphins all currently own two first-round selections, while the Seahawks, Rams and Texans have none.
The first 18 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft will be determined by record. The remaining spots will be determined by the outcome of the playoffs. The first tiebreaker for teams with matching records is strength of schedule in reverse order.
All current draft positions via Tankathon.
1. Giants (0-5)
Strength of schedule: .551
© AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
2. Falcons (0-5)
Strength of schedule: .571
© John Bazemore/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
3. Jets (0-5)
Strength of schedule: .613
© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
4. Chargers (1-4)
Strength of schedule: .467
© AP Photo/Peter Joneleit
5. Washington Football Team (1-4)
Strength of schedule: .494
© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jaguars (1-4)
Strength of schedule: .555
© Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
7. Vikings (1-4)
Strength of schedule: .568
© AP Photo/David Berding
8. Dolphins via Texans (1-4)
Strength of schedule: .604
© AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
9. Lions (1-3)
Strength of schedule: .513
© AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
10. Broncos (1-3)
Strength of schedule: .533
© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
11. Eagles (1-3-1)
Strength of schedule: .519
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
12. Bengals (1-3-1)
Strength of schedule: (.520)
© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
13. Dolphins (2-3)
Strength of schedule: .500
© AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
14. 49ers (2-3)
Strength of schedule: .565
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
15. Patriots (2-2)
Strength of schedule: .519
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
16. Panthers (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .455
© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
17. Buccaneers (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .455
© Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
18. Colts (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .500
© AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
19. Cowboys (2-3)
Strength of schedule: .424
© Patrick Smith/Getty Images
20. Saints (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .448
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
21. Raiders (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .474
© AP Photo/Brian Blanco
22. Cardinals (3-2)
Strength of schedule: .500
© AP Photo/Brian Blanco
23. Chiefs (4-1)
Strength of schedule: .421
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
24. Browns (4-1)
Strength of schedule: .454
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
25. Bears (4-1)
Strength of schedule: .446
© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
26. Ravens (4-1)
Strength of schedule: .500
© AP Photo/Terrance Williams
27. Jaguars via Rams (4-1)
Strength of schedule: .506
© James Gilbert/Getty Images
28. Titans (3-0)
Strength of schedule: .513
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
29. Packers (4-0)
Strength of schedule: .428
© Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
30. Steelers (4-0)
Strength of schedule: .480
© AP Foto/Don Wright
31. Bills (4-0)
Strength of schedule: .514
© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
32. Jets via Seahawks (5-0)
Strength of schedule: .404
© AP Photo/Zach Bolinger