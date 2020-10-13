CSK vs SRH Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Dubai.

During the 29th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs to register their third IPL victory this season.

Chasing a 168-run target, Sunrisers got off to a mediocre start on the back of scoring 40/2 in the powerplay which included losing captain David Warner (9) and batsman Manish Pandey (4) in the fourth over.

Despite Kane Williamson scoring a matured 57 (39) with the help of seven fours, Sunrisers were left off with too many to chase in the last five overs which saw them getting restricted to 147/8 in 20 overs.

CSK vs SRH Man of the Match

While all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Karn Sharma were the pick of the bowlers for Super Kings, it was another all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja who bagged the ‘Man of the Match’ award at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

In the three overs that the left-arm spinner bowled, he gave away just 21 runs including dismissing Sunrisers wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (23) to break his potentially dangerous partnership alongside Williamson.

In addition to grabbing a couple of boundary catches in the business end of the match, Jadeja had also put on display a batting cameo in the first innings. Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 17th over, the southpaw scored 25* (10) with the help of three fours and a six to power CSK to 167/6 in 20 overs.

“Very happy to contribute with both bat and ball. I was backing myself and I was only looking to see the ball and hit the ball without pre-planning.

“The wicket looks on the slower side so I was just looking to bowl into the stumps rather than give them room. It is a difficult wicket for batsmen. I take great pleasure in my fielding, and whenever I field, I always look for a good run-out or a catch for the team,” Jadeja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.