Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus after the Portuguese soccer federation announced his results. The veteran striker played on Sunday in Portugal’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League match. Ronaldo is reportedly asymptomatic and is isolating.

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden will be played as scheduled on Wednesday at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon after the rest of the squad tested negative.

Cristiano Ronaldo was released from national team duties after a positive test for COVID-19; he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol. The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday in Alvalade.

He was seen greeting several French players, including PSG star Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and more. He also swapped shirts with young French talent Eduardo Camavinga after the match.

The news comes as Juventus are getting ready to resume Serie A play this weekend and are a week away from playing their first UEFA Champions League match of the season at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Juventus are scheduled to play their second UCL match at home against Lionel Messi and Barcelona on Oct. 28.

It’s unclear how long he will be out, but even without him, Juve should still be able to win their next two games. The attack could potentially feature Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in attack for those two games.

The 35-year-old is coming off a disappointing Champions League campaign where he saw his side fall short to Lyon in the round of 16 of the Champions League when the season resumed back in August. He’s already off to a flying start in the Italian league with three goals and one assist through two matches.