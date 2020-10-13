DeMarcus Cousins has had a really rough go of things over the last few NBA seasons.

First, back in 2018, he tears his achilles while playing with the Pelicans and misses out on a max deal in free agency that offseason.

He signs with the Warriors that offseason to finish his rehab and then prove himself again. He ends up tearing his quad in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors then lose in the Finals.

Yet again, he hits the free agency looking to prove himself so he signs a veteran minimum deal with the Lakers. He’s got another legitimate shot at a return and an NBA title. But before his season could get started, he tears his ACL in practice that August. He was cut my the Lakers in the middle of the season.

But Cousins hasn’t given up — he’s back in the lab looking to return to form. He posted video his workouts on Tuesday with a quote: “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

He looks sharp.

It’s not about the skill with Cousins — it’s a matter of if he can stay healthy or not. If he can? Watch out, NBA. He’ll definitely be able to help a team win some games.