Getty Images



The Houston Rockets are in the middle of trying to find their next head coach who can steer a James Harden and Russell Westbrook-led team to a championship after Mike D’Antoni stepped down from his post a month ago. Replacing a creative mind like D’Antoni won’t be easy, especially for a franchise that wants to play a very specific brand of basketball like Houston. But finding the right coach is key, as the championship window for this franchise is slowly closing with each passing season.

Houston has reportedly been targeting several assistant coaches around the league for its coaching vacancy, but one so far has stood out among the rest. Current Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue is gaining “significant momentum” in becoming Houston’s next head coach, after impressing the Rockets ownership during an interview on Monday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets, though, aren’t the only team interested in his services, as the Clippers are making him a central part of their coaching search after parting ways with Doc Rivers, who moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers coaching job. However, Houston’s brass could try to beat L.A. to the punch and extend an offer to Lue before the Clippers. Lue has reportedly been the Clippers “front-runner” to replace Rivers, but no formal interview with him has been announced.

Aside from Lue, though, the Rockets are also considering NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who currently lives in Houston, and had his last head coaching gig with the Rockets back in 2007. He was 430-318 over the course of his coaching career with the Rockets and New York Knicks, and made the postseason nine of the 11 years he was running the show.

Lue has championship experience and a ring to his name and coached the Cavaliers to three-straight NBA Finals appearances before being let go after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season. In his four years as a head coach, Lue’s compiled a 128-83 record.