Cheapest Gaming Laptops : Ever since the Pandemic struck, budget appliances have been a recurring theme and for good reason too. So, here are the 3 best gaming laptops that deliver an appreciable bang for the buck.

A high refresh rate screen AND a good enough GPU to back it up!

The following laptops deliver excellent performance at the price point. However, the companies making them had to cut a few corners with regards to build quality, fan noise, thermal temperatures and battery life.

Obviously, no laptop has all these shortcomings stacked together as one. But, all the laptops would have one of the aforementioned cons. If you can make do with any of the shortcomings, then these laptops might just be your next daily drivers.

ASUS TUF FX505DT

This laptop comes at a price of $750. It has a 120 Hz 1080p screen and a GTX 1650. It also has a good CPU namely the AMD Ryzen R5-3550H which performs better than most Intel Core i5 generations. Along with 8 gigs of DDR4 RAM and 256 gigs of SSD, this is definitely a laptop budget gamers should look into.

It is also upgradable in terms of RAM, wifi cards, drives, battery and cooling solution as all the above components are socketed and can be replaced. Cons: The laptop’s speakers aren’t the greatest and the battery life isn’t great either. About 2-3 hours of gaming could be done on this laptop.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is a laptop with astonishingly good performance in games for the low price point. It has a GTX 1650 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 4600H CPU. The rest of the specifications of this laptop are the same as ASUS TUF.

The screen is 60 Hz 1080p panel. However, the frames churned out by this device are definitely up to the mark. Cons: It lags behind when it comes to its screen which isn’t very bright and its awkwardly placed keyboard.

Dell G5 15 SE

This is the world’s first all AMD gaming laptop and its base model costs about $940. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 4800H CPU and an AMD RX 5600M GPU.

The performance of this laptop is the best amongst the other laptops of this list. It has a 60 Hz 1080p panel, however, Dell will be upgrading the base model’s refresh rate to 120 Hz without any change in price. The AMD 5600M is able to deliver the gaming performance slightly better than that of an Nvidia 2060 Max-Q.

The rest of the specs are the same as the other laptops. It is able to achieve far more than 60 frames in most games at ultra settings. Cons: It has a bad build quality and over time the panel’s hinge could stop working properly.

So which one should you buy?

If you are looking for a laptop purely to meet your gaming needs then the Dell G5 15 SE is probably the laptop with the best bang for the buck. To know more about it, check it out on Amazon.ee