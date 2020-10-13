Getty Images



Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will have to do without their top receiver for the remainder of their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. In the second quarter, wide receiver Keenan Allen was seen getting worked on by trainers on the sideline, and the team announced he was questionable to return with a back injury. At halftime, the Chargers downgraded his status to out.

Allen was on the receiving end of the Chargers’ first touchdown of the game, as Herbert found him streaking across the field on 3rd- -and-long. According to Next Gen Stats, Herbert was traveling 13.64 miles per hour when he let go of the 17-yard score, and the ball traveled a total distance of 33.1 yards through the air. The completion probability was just 27.7 percent.

Allen caught both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown before he suffered his back injury. He has had a solid start to the 2020 season, as the Pro Bowl wideout has caught 32 passes for 327 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers’ first four games.

Herbert has other weapons to work with in this “Monday Night Football” matchup, and he even found wideout Mike Williams for a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then tight end Hunter Henry for a score with 4:25 left before halftime. It would appear Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did indeed make the right decision when it came to who to start at quarterback.