CEP vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab – 13 October 2020 (Multan)

Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Southern Punjab have been the worst side of the tournament so far and have won just one of their seven games whereas Central Punjab are playing really well after the arrival of their star players and are finally in the top-4 slot for the first time. This is going to be an important game for both teams.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Qadir, Rizwan Hussain, Waqas Maqsood, Qasim Akram.

Southern Punjab – Shan Masood, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Usman Qadir, and Khushdil-Shah.

CEP vs SOP Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal will open the inning for his side and is a really good veteran T20 batsman. He played a decent innings in the last game as well and is the best pick in this category.

CEP vs SOP Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10) and Abdullah Shafiq (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Central Punjab. There is no doubt over the quality of Babar Azam and he announced his arrival in style in the last game. Babar has played three innings in the tournament and has scored three half-centuries in them whereas Shafiq has been one of the most consistent batsmen of the side and has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament so far. Both of them are the main batsmen of the side.

Sohaib Maqsood (Price 9.5) and Khushdil Shah (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Maqsood played some really good innings in the initial phase of the tournament and would like to get back in his groove whereas Shah broke the record of the fastest century by any Pakistani in this tournament and he is in a wonderful form with the bat.

CEP vs SOP Team All-Rounders

Hussain Talat (Price 9.5) and Aamir Yamin (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Southern Punjab. Talat has scored 173 runs and has picked six wickets in his bowling as well. He is the best all-rounder of the team whereas Yamin has also picked three wickets and has scored 33 runs in the last couple of games. Both of them are in a good form.

Qasim Akram (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from Central Punjab. Akram is majorly picked to manage credits in this game and he also picked a couple of wickets in the last game.

CEP vs SOP Team Bowlers

Usman Qadir (Price 9) and Ahmed Bashir (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Qadir has been the best bowler of the side and has picked ten wickets in the tournament whereas Bashir has picked seven wickets in just a couple of games he has played in the tournament. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Mohammad Imran (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Southern Punjab. Imran played his first game of the tournament in the last game where he scored 48 runs in his batting. He is a really good wicket-taker as well.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Hussain Talat and Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kamran Akmal and Khushdil Shah

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.