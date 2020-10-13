Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ moves to Monday Night RAW in the ongoing WWE DRAFT. He was the first overall pick on the night.

Bray Wyatt will now terrorize Monday Night RAW. He was the first overall pick of the night. The interesting bit about this is the fact that the two men he is supposed to have bad blood with have been drafted to the Blue Brand instead.

He has an ongoing feud with Kevin Owens while he’s been rumored to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in the future. However, while Reigns remains in SmackDown, Owens was drafted to the Blue brand in the second round of the night.

It will be interesting to see how Wyatt is handled on the Flagship show considering he was top of the card for much of his run on SmackDown. The RAW main event scene is occupied by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

Interestingly, considering the Fiend’s gimmick of extracting revenge on who did him wrong, and Orton’s history with the Wyatt Family leader, there’s probably a storyline staring right at our face.

