Getty Images



The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers and the No. 2 Atlanta Braves will meet in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series beginning Monday. Both teams completed sweeps in the NL Division Series; the Braves swept the Marlins and the Dodgers swept the Padres. Under this year’s postseason format, and because of COVID-19 concerns, every game of the NLCS will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All games will be played on consecutive days. There won’t be any days off since there’s no off days for traveling.

Below you’ll find the complete schedule for the Braves and Dodgers series. Do note that the official start times for select games have not yet been announced. You can stream every game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Date Start time/score Starting pitchers TV Game 1 – Mon., Oct. 12 8 p.m. ET RHP Walker Buehler vs. LHP Max Fried Fox Game 2 – Tues., Oct. 13 6:05 p.m. ET LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Ian Anderson FS1 Game 3 – Wed., Oct. 14 6:05 p.m. ET TBD vs. RHP Kyle Wright FS1 Game 4 – Thur., Oct. 15 TBD TBD vs. TBD Fox/FS1 Game 5 – Fri., Oct. 16* TBD TBD vs. TBD Fox/FS1 Game 6 – Sat., Oct 17* TBD TBD vs. TBD Fox/FS1 Game 7 – Sun., Oct. 18* TBD TBD vs. TBD Fox/FS1

*- If necessary

The Dodgers and Braves are both entering the NLCS with undefeated 5-0 records so far in this year’s postseason. The Braves got past the Reds, while the Dodgers defeated the Brewers in the best-of-three NL Wild Card round. For the Dodgers, this is the club’s fourth trip to the NLCS in five seasons. Meanwhile, the Braves are making their first trip to the NLCS since 2001.

Expect a lot of runs to be scored in this Braves-Dodgers NLCS. During the 2020 regular season, the two clubs finished atop the leaderboard for slugging, on-base plus slugging, RBI, runs scored and home runs. Los Angeles sports a deep lineup, led by a pair of former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. Atlanta’s offense is highlighted by Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr.

On the pitching side of things, the Dodgers own a powerful 1-2 punch with Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. The Braves rotation depth took a major hit this season due to injuries and underperformance, but after the recent performances from their top young starters (Ian Anderson, Max Fried, Kyle Wright) in the NLDS, they’ll look to quiet L.A.’s powerful starting lineup.