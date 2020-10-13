The Tennessee Titans return to the field Tuesday after a brief hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville. The Titans were scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but after more positive coronavirus tests were registered, they were again forced to shut down their facilities. The NFL certainly does not want to reschedule this matchup again after already having to reschedule the Titans’ Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers for later in the season, and after there were no more new positives, it appears Mike Vrabel’s squad will finally return to action.

Both the Bills and Titans enter this matchup undefeated. The Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-23, last week, as Josh Allen continues to make his case to be mentioned among the favorites to win MVP this year. He passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s last victory and also became the second-fastest quarterback to reach 20 career rushing touchdowns. Allen has definitely benefitted from the addition of Stefon Diggs, who has caught 26 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns through four games. As for the Titans, while they are undefeated, they are 0-3 against the spread. That’s to say, they haven’t lost yet, but every game they have played in has been very close. In fact, the Titans have won their three games by a total of six points. Some believe they may be a “fraudulent 3-0,” but Derrick Henry and new kicker Stephen Gostkowski have kept this team in the win column thus far.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, October 13 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Bills (-3.5) at Titans

This line had been off the board in Vegas for some time after the Titans struggled to deal with the coronavirus, but it re-opened at Bills -3 on Monday. By Monday evening, it had moved to -3.5.

The pick: Bills -3.5. Between these two clubs, the Bills have been the more impressive team so far. In his career, Allen is 8-1-1 against the spread vs. teams with a winning record. That’s the best cover percentage in the NFL over the last 10 seasons with a minimum of five starts. Also, the Titans have had over a week off and it hasn’t exactly been a relaxing time for them. The injury report is also a bit worrisome for the Titans, as star wideout A.J. Brown (knee) and left tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder) are questionable, while Tennessee also has several notable names on the COVID-19/reserve list such as wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, as well as cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Over/Under 53

The total re-opened at 53 on Monday and has not seen any movement.

The pick: Under 53. This is more of a lean than a lock since it will be hard to predict how the Titans will look after their dramatic last two weeks. In the last two matchups between the Bills and Titans, both teams failed to score more than 14 points in either. This series between Tennessee and Buffalo has been pretty gross as of late, and with the Titans banged up and dealing with COVID, it’s possible this won’t be an exciting matchup. At the same time, the Titans have one of the worst secondaries in the league while Allen leads the No. 2 passing offense in the league. The script for this one could go a couple of different ways, so I’m not very interested in throwing much on the total.

Player props

Josh Allen

O/U 24.5 completions

O/U 297.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +165 )

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under +115)

O/U 36.5 pass attempts

Allen averages three touchdown passes per game so I would go ahead and take the easy bet of Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. The total interceptions prop is very interesting since Allen has thrown just one pick all season, but the juice is enticing so I would bet Under 0.5 interceptions as well. The Bills have one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, and it’s not because they don’t have talent at the position. It simply fits them better to keep the ball in the air, so I’m considering the Over on 293.5 passing yards since Allen has surpassed that total three times this season. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Allen could throw for 300-plus yards, two touchdowns and the Bills still fail to score 30 points.

Ryan Tannehill

O/U 19.5 completions (Under +105)

O/U 241.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under +130)

O/U 33.5 pass attempts

O/U 12.5 rushing yards

Tannehill is actually one of the harder quarterbacks to predict when it comes to his stat line. He could throw four touchdowns in a 33-30 victory or zero touchdowns in a 31-30 win. Both have happened this year. The Over 20.5 completions is where my eyes go to immediately, but considering the fact he might be without Brown and Davis, the Titans could struggle to throw the ball on Tuesday night. Knowing how the Titans operate, they will want to rely more on Henry than Tannehill anyway.

Other props to consider

Derrick Henry total rushing yards: Over 101.5 (-115). Henry is No. 12 in the league with 319 rushing yards and has only played in three games! As we mentioned, the Titans will want to pound the rock this week, and Henry has already gone over 100 rushing yards in two out of three games this season.

Stefon Diggs total receptions: Over 5.5 (+100). This line moved from 4.5 to 5.5 on Monday night, but I still think I will take it. Diggs is averaging over six catches per game this season and I think that is a trend that is going to continue. This will be a chance for the new Bills offense to shine on a national stage since they are playing in the only game that is scheduled for Tuesday, and Diggs is a major part of that unit.

Stephen Gostkowski total made field goals: Over 1.5 (-135). Gostkowski certainly has rebounded from his rough start this season, and was actually the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3 after making all six of his field goal attempts against the Minnesota Vikings. I’ll probably stay away from his total kicking points (O/U 7.5), but I’ll bet on him making at least two field goals.