Best Monitors for PS5 : With the launch of the new PS5 less than a month away, as well as, pre-orders becoming available, a new monitor might just be the missing link in your gaming set up.

Here are some of the latest and greatest monitors that would do justice to your brand new PS5.

What should you be on the lookout for when buying a new monitor for gaming.

When gaming, one should always chase their gaming preferences. If you desire a better visual experience, then a high resolution but consequently low refresh rate monitor should be your go-to.

However, if you value a smoother game then a low resolution but high refresh rate monitor should be your choice. You can also choose between an IPS panel or a low latency panel or find some panel that has both.

Here are some of the best monitors for your brand new PS5!

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: This monitor has a 240 Hz refresh rate and an extremely low response time of 1 ms. It allows for very smooth gameplay and next to no screen lag. The brightness of the screen is 400 nits which is agreeable. The monitor comes with an adjustable stand and greatly increases convenience based usage of the monitor. However, the monitor does not come with a display port and if you are not a technologically savvy person then the installation of this monitor may prove difficult for you. Samsung 49 inch CHG90: The ultrawide form factor of this monitor allows for awesome viewing angles. The refresh rate of this monitor is 144 Hz. It features free sync which basically mitigates the chances of tearing happening between the 36-144 Hz mark. Due to its large size, it can prove to be a problem keeping the monitor up close and personal. They’re also a slight light leakage of colours. at the corners of the screen. It has great colour accuracy and contrast ratios and makes for a great immersion experience for the player. ViewSonic XG2401 24 Inch: This is a 1080p 144 Hz gaming monitor with a 1 ms response team. It features a blue light filter which helps in marathon gaming sessions. It also has a nifty fully adjustable and ergonomic stand. The monitor is sturdy and is reliably made up of good materials. A USB 3.0 also comes along with the monitor. It also has HDMI cables which means that one can definitely play with their PS5 with ease.

These 3 monitors tend to cover most user bases of people regarding different gaming preferences and they could definitely keep up with the soon to launch PS5.