BER Vs ANA Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Two sides devoid of a win turn to each other to restore lost pride in their season

For Alba Berlin and Anadolu Efes, today’s encounter comes bearing with it the identity of a must win fixture. Although this is only the third clash of the Euroleague 2020-21 for either setup, with each team yet to win in the competition another defeat could be potentially damaging to their aspirations this season.

While this is a must win one for either team, Alba Berlin in particular stand in dire need of two points today. The club’s 90-72 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich saw the club pummel all the way down into 17th place, a spot the club will be looking to claw out of at the earliest plausible.

Up against Anadolu Efes who are yet to win either in the tournament, Alba Berlin know an elusive win can easily be accumulated today. They are finally up against a levelly balanced opposition, a side which will offer them a chance to match them toe to toe in every facet of the game.

BER Vs ANA Fantasy Probable Winner

This is clash which is bound to be contested not only hotly but with everything either side has to give. A closely contested, edge of the seat thriller awaits us today with Alba Berlin’s paper thin defence letting the side down on the day.

Probable Playing 5

Alba Berlin

Eriksson, Granger, Sikma, Lammers, Giffey

Anadolu Efes

Simon, Anderson, Pleiss, Micic, Singleton

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Alba Berlin Vs Anadolu Efes

Date And Time: 13th October, Tuesday: 11:30pm

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Best Shooter

Alba Berlin

Anadolu Efes

Best Defender

Alba Berlin

Anadolu Efes

Bygone Encounter

Alba Berlin Vs Bayern Munich: 72-90

Anadolu Efes Vs Fenerbache: 71-80

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Up against an Alba Berlin unit which has offered little in the way of defensive resolve and fortitude, Vasilije Micic can easily go straight for the kill. The player’s panache saw him register a staggering 19 points and register 9 dimes the last time around, a well rounded performance to make him an instant pick for the contest.

If there’s one player who can help Alba Berlin register their opening win of the season, its Jayson Granger. In a side which has otherwise left everyone disgruntled, Jayson Granger has offered much needed solace to the club with him dropping 10 points and pulling off 6 dimes the last time around.

Maodo Lo with the four points and three rebounds will link up for the scrimmage.

Shooting Guard

The two are going to be paired alongside Marcus Eriksson who registered 15 points on the day, the highest by any player on the day as he ended up on a rampage inside the paint for his side.

Small Forward

Krunoslav Simon will be making a foray into our setup after his 14 point display the last time around, one which saw him touch the roof owing to his handles and crossovers which made him an untenable name on the day.

Power Forward

Adrien Moerman will be his partner for the fixture. Its down to his ability to protect his side’s rim, a player who has managed to not only quash attempted shots his way but more importantly pull off deflections and steals as well.

Luke Sikma from Alba Berlin will be inducted in our encounter from Alba Berlin. The player is well endowed in every aspect of the game, a name who registered 8 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds the last time he took to the court.

Centre

Tibor Pleiss is fast rising in stature for his side. Its down to his expertise inside the paint, ones which have accorded him the chance to both shoot floating jump shots and register rebounds and blocks.

Star Player

A behemoth 24 points the last time around see Simon be our star player while Granger is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Micic, Granger, Lo, Eriksson, Simon, Moerman, Sikma, Pleiss

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.