Description: BEL Vs ZAL Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: A third win on the spin for Kaunas sees them emerge as early contenders for the prestigious trophy.

While too much can’t be read into the opening couple of encounters in the Euroleague, Kaunas’ overwhelming wins make for luscious viewing. Sitting in third spot with two wins from two, the side has taken the league by a storm given the comprehensive manner in which its recorded its successes.

In fluent touch, this is a team going from strength to strength in the showpiece tournament. The 80-74 win over Khimki in its bygone encounter was a testament to the radiant and clinical brand of defensive basketball the side has deployed, one which has given it an aura of invincibility in the opening exchanges.

Elsewhere, Crvena have had a mixed bag of results at the moment. The side has registered the one win and one defeat apiece in its opening set of fixtures to find itself right on the cusp of the coveted and much yearned for top 8 slots.

BEL Vs ZAL Fantasy Probable Winner

The 90-73 win over Baskonia the last time around showed that Crvena can be more than adequate adversaries when they are playing at their 100%. They’ll look to utilise the momentum garnered from that result to forage a win today as well but ultimately falter infront of a ruthless Kaunas defence.

Probable Playing 5

Crvena

Loyd, Walden, Hall, Dobric, Lazic

Kaunas

Grigonis, Milaknis, Rubit, Hayes, Geben

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Crvena Vs Kaunas

Date And Time: 13th October, Tuesday: 10:30pm

Venue: Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade

Bygone Encounter

Khimki Vs Kaunas: 70-84

Crvena Vs Baskonia: 90-73

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

As long as these two names are plying their skill set out in the middle for Crvena, the club has a chance of pulling off an unlikely win. These two point guards are the fulcrum of the side’s attack, players who went berserk against Baskonia.

We begin with the pick of Jordan Loyd who exploded for 30 points in the encounter, a performance which saw him emerge as the game winner for his side. And a reason he was able to pull those points off was due to the services of Langston Hall who came alive to set up 11 assists on the day, two players who complimented each other with their expansive skill set.

Shooting Guard

Marius Grigonis has emerged as the mainstay of Kaunas’ attack inside only the opening couple of exchanges. He touched the roof with 21 points, 3 assists and 4 boards, a complete show of worldclass basketball attributes.

Linking up with him is the guile filled Thomas Walkup who had 6 dimes in the same affair as his ball handling abilities saw him layup the ball in lethal positions for Marius.

Small Forward

Arturas Milaknis was equally crucial for the side in the contest with his 14 point performance, one which came courtesy of his ability to work the flanks and shoot triples.

The opposition meanwhile see us opt for the services of Marko Simonovic who came alive with a 16 point showing as he made the most of his ability to march into the paint with his crossovers and handles.

Power Forward

Up against a defence which has shown signs of cracking under pressure, Nigel Hayes can easily go for the jugular today. His gambits when on the court have seen him pull over crucial quick break points for the side, ones crucial in turning over possession with ease.

Centre

His partner for this one will be in the form of Augustine Rubit who shot 12 points, pulled off 4 dimes and had 5 attacking boards to his name.

Star Player

A gargantuan 30 points against Baskonia see Loyd be our star player while Grigonis is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Loyd, Hall, Grigonis, Walkup, Milaknis, Marko, Nigel, Rubit

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

