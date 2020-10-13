Hell in a Cell has represented one of the most brutal match types in WWE for over two decades now. On Sunday, Oct. 25, the annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place, and it’s sure to bring some of that trademark violence to the demonic structure. Traditionally, two to three matches take place in the Cell at the yearly event, with 2016 and 2009 as the only two editions of Hell in a Cell that saw three of the eponymous matches take place. In 2012, only a single match — Ryback vs. CM Punk — took place in the Cell.

Very little has been made official for the card, but current storylines and recent months of television do allow us to make some educated guesses about what will go down inside the ThunderDome at Orlando’s Amway Center. The pay-per-view is expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET following a kickoff show at 6 p.m. The event will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell card

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell, I Quit match): Reigns offered Uso another shot at the belt after being “embarrassed” at Clash of Champions when Uso refused to acknowledge him as Tribal Chief, a match Reigns won when Jey’s brother Jimmy threw in a towel. Reigns did warn, however, that the match would come with “higher stakes than any match has ever had in WWE history.” Uso wasted little time accepting the match, even without knowing what those stakes actually would be. The following week, Reigns revealed the match would not only take place in the cell but would be an I Quit match, with serious “consequences” for the loser.

WWE Championship — Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell): It seemed clear that after a match at SummerSlam and an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions, the issues between McIntyre and Orton were still not settled. Orton had already said he would continue coming after McIntyre and the title, but made it official on the Oct. 5 edition of Raw, laying down the challenge for a match inside the Cell.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): After a brutal Bayley turn on Banks, this was the only match that truly made sense. The two would face off on the Oct. 9 edition of SmackDown, with a short match ending when Bayley used a chair to force an intentional disqualification and hold on to her title. Later that same night, Banks made it clear the former best friends would meet in the Cell with the belt on the line.

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins vs. Murphy: Murphy and Rollins split — seemingly for good — on the Oct. 5 edition of Raw, with Murphy attacking Rollins for exposing text exchanges with Aalyah Mysterio. Rollins fought back and laid out Murphy. Of course, Dominik was already furious with Rollins and even more furious with Murphy. With the three sides all having issues, and Rey Mysterio still sidelined, a triple threat match only makes sense.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: Owens and Black have clashed a few times on Raw after Black’s heel turn, but none of those matches have seen a result that felt particularly satisfying. Black still has put a target on Owens, placing blame on KO for not being there to save his eye months ago, and it’s unlikely this feud can find any closure before the two face off in at least one pay-per-view clash. The two men could put on a thrilling Hell in a Cell match, but they haven’t been featured as a top-level feud worthy of the stipulation.