WWE



As WWE continues its true brand split into the second season of its new television contracts, it has now completed its latest WWE Draft to shake up the rosters of its two main shows. The draft began Friday night on SmackDown and concluded Monday night on Raw with every superstar on both rosters available for selection.

There were 84 picks (men, women, tag teams and groups) over the two-day draft with Raw, a three-hour show, getting three picks for every two for SmackDown. WWE initially split those superstars into two pools in order to ensure that the company’s biggest stars served as attractions over the two-day draft.

The first night of the draft, taking place Friday during SmackDown on Fox, featured four of WWE’s six singles champions as eligible draftees, though all remained on their respective brands. The other two — Bayley (SmackDown women’s) and Sami Zayn (intercontinental) — were up for selection Monday during Raw on USA Network; they both remained on SmackDown.

Though the initial Fox-USA Network draft in 2019 received mostly negative reviews — it was largely boring and left the rosters uneven — WWE decided to use the same format with chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announcing every pick in a commissioner-type role. Improvements were made this year as WWE did away with the pre-taped war room celebrations featuring cartoon robots and face-painted executives and focused on reactions from drafted superstars.

Now all that’s left is to break down the WWE Draft selections and new rosters.

WWE roster

Raw

Men (22): Drew McIntyre (c, WWE), Bobby Lashley (c, United States), R-Truth (c, 24/7), AJ Styles, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Ricochet, Elias, Sheamus, Angel Garza, Humberto Carillo, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Dabba-Kato, Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa, Riddick Moss, Arturo Ruas

Drew McIntyre (c, WWE), Bobby Lashley (c, United States), R-Truth (c, 24/7), AJ Styles, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Ricochet, Elias, Sheamus, Angel Garza, Humberto Carillo, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Dabba-Kato, Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa, Riddick Moss, Arturo Ruas Women (8): Asuka (c), Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Lana

Asuka (c), Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Lana Men’s tag teams/factions (5): The New Day (c), The Hurt Business, The Miz & John Morrison, Retribution, Lucha House Party

The New Day (c), The Hurt Business, The Miz & John Morrison, Retribution, Lucha House Party Women’s tag teams (2): Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c), Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

SmackDown

Men (15): Roman Reigns (c, Universal), Sami Zayn (c, Intercontinental), Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Big E, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Otis, Murphy, Kalisto, Lars Sullivan, King Corbin, Shorty G

Roman Reigns (c, Universal), Sami Zayn (c, Intercontinental), Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Big E, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Otis, Murphy, Kalisto, Lars Sullivan, King Corbin, Shorty G Women (5): Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Natalya

Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Natalya Men’s tag teams (4): The Street Profits (c), Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits (c), Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Rey & Dominik Mysterio Women’s tag teams (1): The Riott Squad

Undrafted

In pools but not selected: Andrade, Erik, Billie Kay, Mickie James, Tamina, Zelina Vega

Andrade, Erik, Billie Kay, Mickie James, Tamina, Zelina Vega Not in draft pools: Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, Sonya Deville, Edge, Jinder Mahal, Samoa Joe, Mojo Rawley, The Forgotten Sons, Bo Dallas, Big Show, John Cena, Bill Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker

WWE Draft results

Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 9)

1 Drew McIntyre (c, WWE) Roman Reigns (c, Universal) Asuka (c, Raw women’s) Seth Rollins The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley (c, United States) 2 AJ Styles Sasha Banks Naomi Bianca Belair Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) 3 Ricochet Jey Uso Mandy Rose Rey & Dominik Mysterio The Miz & John Morrison 4 The New Day (c, SD tag team) Big E Dana Brooke Otis Angel Garza 5 Humberto Carillo Murphy Drew Gulak Kalisto Tucker

Day 2 (Monday, Oct. 12)

1 “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt Bayley (c) Randy Orton The Street Profits (c) Charlotte Flair 2 Braun Strowman Daniel Bryan Matt Riddle Kevin Owens Jeff Hardy 3 Retribution Lars Sullivan Keith Lee King Corbin Alexa Bliss 4 Elias Sami Zayn (c) Lacey Evans Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura Sheamus 5 Nikki Cross Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode R-Truth (c) Apollo Crews Dabba-Kato 6 Titus O’Neil Carmella Peyton Royce Aleister Black Akira Tozawa 7 Lana Natalya Riddick Moss The Riott Squad Arturo Ruas